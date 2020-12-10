ENVIRONMENT

Dog Playing With Bear Cub Is Too Adorable For 2020

The Alaskan malamute adopted the baby bear, who was found in a weak condition earlier this year.

There’s cuteness bruin in Russia.

Video of an Alaskan malamute playing with a female bear cub at a Siberian zoo in Irkutsk, Russia, on Wednesday will make your day ― or even your year, given what the world is going through.

Rommi the dog adopted Andreyka, a 10-month-old bear who was “found in a weak condition,” Reuters reported.

Play-fighting will help condition the bear for her eventual return to the wild, NBC’s Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate reported.

Rommi the dog and Andreyka the bear wrestle. The play-fighting will help restore the cub to health for an eventual return to
Rommi the dog and Andreyka the bear wrestle. The play-fighting will help restore the cub to health for an eventual return to the wild. 

Here are a few more photos of the two.

Siberian zoo employee Daria Trifonova walks with Andreyka and Rommi.
Siberian zoo employee Daria Trifonova walks with Andreyka and Rommi.

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Environment Irkutsk Alaskan Malamute Bear Cub Russia