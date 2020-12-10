There’s cuteness bruin in Russia.
Video of an Alaskan malamute playing with a female bear cub at a Siberian zoo in Irkutsk, Russia, on Wednesday will make your day ― or even your year, given what the world is going through.
Rommi the dog adopted Andreyka, a 10-month-old bear who was “found in a weak condition,” Reuters reported.
Play-fighting will help condition the bear for her eventual return to the wild, NBC’s Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate reported.
Here are a few more photos of the two.
