Sporting World Punishes Russian Aggression With Indefinite Bans, Suspensions

In response to Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine, countries across the world are canceling sporting events and other matchups involving Russian teams and athletes.

On Monday, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee recommended barring athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions moving forward.

For events that cannot feasibly be canceled due to planning or legal reasons, athletes from the countries will participate only as neutral athletes, lacking any national symbols, colors, flags or anthems.

The Russian team was already serving a multi-year ban from the Olympics as punishment for the country’s state-sponsored doping program during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The IOC said in a statement that the move was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”

The action follows a surge of teams declining to move forward with planned matches against Russia, across a wide range of sports:

Soccer

Soccer’s international governing body, FIFA, has banned Russia indefinitely, including barring the country from seeking to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The action comes after Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic all refused to play in World Cup qualifiers against Russia set to kick off in late March.





The German soccer club Schalke removed the prominent Gazprom logo from its jerseys. The club has been sponsored by the Russian state-owned energy giant since 2006.





The Union of European Football Associations also canceled Gazprom’s sponsorship contract and suspended Russian teams from participating in competition. It also moved the May 28 Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris.





Some members of British Parliament are seeking to force the sale of Chelsea Football Club, which is owned by Vladimir Putin ally Roman Abramovich. In a bid to head off negative PR, the Russian oligarch recently relinquished “stewardship” of the club to a group of trustees.

Skiing

The Norwegian Ski Federation on Saturday banned Russian athletes from competing in the country, citing Russia’s “violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people.”





The International Ski Federation halted its World Cup events in Russia, but hasn’t barred Russian athletes from competing in events elsewhere.

Tennis

The International Tennis Federation has canceled all of its events in Russia indefinitely, in what’s sure to be a blow to Russian player Daniil Medvedev, who on Monday was ranked the top player in the world.

Automobile Racing