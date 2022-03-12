Russia Accuses Ukraine, U.S. Of Biological Weapon Operations In Heated U.N. Face-Off

The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, vehemently denied all such claims. She accused Russia of calling for the Security Council meeting “for the sole purpose of lying and spreading disinformation.”

Russia is “attempting to use the Security Council to legitimize disinformation and deceive people to justify President [Vladimir] Putin’s war ... against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” she said.

“Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program, and there are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories supported by the United States — not near Russia’s borders, not anywhere,” Thomas-Greenfield added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post that it’s Russia, not Ukraine, which is capable of planning such an atrocity. “No chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land,” he said. “The whole world knows that.”