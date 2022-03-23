U.S. intelligence shows that Russia has committed war crimes in its assault on Ukraine, harming civilians and violating international law, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“Based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Russian troops are presently encircling and bombarding some of Ukraine’s largest cities, notably the capital Kyiv and the strategic port of Mariupol.