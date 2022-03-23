World News

U.S. Has Proof Of Russian War Crimes In Ukraine, Antony Blinken Says

The secretary of state made the announcement on Wednesday as Russian forces continued to encircle and bombard Ukrainian cities filled with civilians, including Kyiv and Mariupol.
U.S. intelligence shows that Russia has committed war crimes in its assault on Ukraine, harming civilians and violating international law, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“Based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Russian troops are presently encircling and bombarding some of Ukraine’s largest cities, notably the capital Kyiv and the strategic port of Mariupol.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

