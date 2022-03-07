Russian Gymnast Wears Pro-Invasion Symbol On Podium Next To Ukrainian Rival

A Russian gymnast will be investigated after he displayed a national war symbol on his leotard while standing beside a Ukrainian competitor on the podium in Qatar on Saturday.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it had asked the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak after his “shocking behavior” at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup competition in Doha, per The Guardian. After winning bronze in the parallel bars final, Kuliak taped the letter “Z” to his chest and stepped up to the podium beside the gold medal winner, Illia Kovtun of Ukraine, the BBC reported.

Just saw that Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore 'Z' symbol at the World Cup in Doha yesterday to show his support for the war in Ukraine. Can't think of a more disgusting thing to do and a better reason to ban Russia from sporting events altogether instead of current half measures pic.twitter.com/1rmV5UNQnR — Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) March 6, 2022

The letter Z has become a mark of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been painted on the side of military trucks, worn by pro-war politicians and marked on the cars of Russian civilians.

The World Cup was the final chance for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in an FIG-governed competition. Starting on Monday, all athletes, officials and judges from those countries will be banned, the FIG announced Friday.