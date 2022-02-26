Russian Vodka Is Getting Taken Off The Shelves Over Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine

Some stores in the United States and Canada will not be selling Russian-made liquor for the time being, as a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) signed an executive order on Saturday instructing all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet locations ― state-run liquor stores that sell alcohol tax-free ― to “begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits.”

This morning I signed an Executive Order instructing @nhliquorwine outlets to begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice.



New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom. 🇺🇦 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 26, 2022

“New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” he added.

Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas (D) called for her state to take similar action.

We need to take strong actions to support Ukraine, so I am calling on @GovernorVA to order the removal of all Russian Vodka and any other Russian products from our ABC stores immediately. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 26, 2022

In Canada, the government of Ontario ordered the province’s Liquor Control Board to remove all Russian products from its 679 stores, Reuters reported. And the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation announced Friday it had “made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves,” mentioning “Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard Platinum Vodka” in particular.

📢 The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other Liquor jurisdictions throughout Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves. These include Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard Platinum Vodka. — NLC Liquor Store (@nlliquor) February 25, 2022

Some privately owned liquor stores are also pausing the sale of Russian products. One store manager in Wichita, Kansas, told The Hill that he viewed taking Russian vodka off the shelves as a “tiny sanction.”

