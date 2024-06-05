LOADING ERROR LOADING

Convicted “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s reported comments about Alec Baldwin could complicate the actor’s upcoming trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Though prosecutors filed a motion to force Gutierrez-Reed to testify in Baldwin’s case and his lawyers have placed her on their most recent witness lists, court documents filed in April and recently obtained by HuffPost claim that the firearm specialist was recorded during a prison phone call saying she wanted Baldwin “in jail.”

The alleged comments were outlined in prosecutors’ objection to Gutierrez-Reed’s request for a conditional discharge, which would have offered her probation instead of a prison sentence.

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed appears at her sentencing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on April 15. Court documents claim she was recorded during prison calls saying she wanted Baldwin "in jail." Pool via Getty Images

Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison in March after being found to have negligently and unknowingly placed live ammunition in a prop gun being used on the set of the film “Rust” in 2021.

Baldwin was handling the firearm when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The prison phone calls cited in the objection did not include transcripts but extensively summarized Gutierrez-Reed’s comments in order to illustrate her lack of remorse and show she was unsuitable for conditional release.

In addition to her comments about Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed also allegedly called special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey a “bitch” and described members of the jury as “idiots” and “assholes.”

“Hannah says that if she is subpoenaed to Baldwin’s trial she will not show up,” another call summary stated.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala. He is set to go on trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge in July. John Lamparski via Getty Images

During a May 14 pretrial interview, Gutierrez-Reed invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. The armorer is appealing her conviction and further comments from Gutierrez-Reed are likely to impact her request.

Prosecutors have requested Gutierrez-Reed be granted temporary “use immunity” and be forced to testify during Baldwin’s trial.

Baldwin’s lawyers likely are hoping that putting the armorer on their witness list will work in their favor, however.

If Gutierrez-Reed is allowed to skip testimony, there is a potential the defense will be able to show video of prior police interviews in which she appears to admit to negligence.

Baldwin has vehemently and repeatedly denied setting off the gun that killed Hutchins and injured Souza.