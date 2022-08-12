'Rust' Investigators Just Need Alec Baldwin's Phone Records To Finish

An investigation into cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on the New Mexico set of the Alec Baldwin-produced movie “Rust” is reportedly almost finished.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office investigators now hope to get phone records from Baldwin — whose prop gun fired a live round that killed Hutchins in October 2021 — after receiving FBI forensics reports on Wednesday, Deadline reported.

Advertisement

The forensics reports are headed to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator for further review, the sheriff’s office said.

Once the reviews are complete, the sheriff’s office will send its file to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office for “final charging decisions,” Deadline reported.

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos to discuss the deadly shooting on the set of "Rust" in December. Photo by Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images

Officials with New York’s Suffolk County Police Department, which received Baldwin’s phone records after the actor turned them over months ago, and Baldwin’s lawyer are reportedly helping Santa Fe officials get access to the records. The sheriff’s office said the phone records are “forthcoming.”

Advertisement

The investigation has continued despite Baldwin’s attorney claiming in April that a New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau report “exonerates” the actor, according to Deadline.