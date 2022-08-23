Rusty Bowers Rips 'Fascism' Of GOP And Trump's Strong-Arm Tactics To Trash Vote

“We’ve got lots of theories but we don’t have the evidence,” Giuliani later admitted, Bowers testified.

“There was no ― no evidence being presented of any strength ... that would say to me, ‘You have a doubt. Deny your oath.’ I will not do that,” Bowers said of the men’s fraud claims.

Bowers testified that it’s a “tenet” of his Mormon faith that the Constitution is “divinely inspired, one of my most basic foundational beliefs,” he added. “So for me to do that because somebody just asked me to is foreign to my very being.”

He told The Guardian that he was thinking to himself at the time: “Wait, wait, wait ... you’re asking me to overthrow the vote of the people of Arizona?”