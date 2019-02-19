Ruth Bader Ginsburg Returns To Supreme Court Bench For First Oral Arguments Since Surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back at the Supreme Court for her first oral arguments since receiving treatment for cancer in December, a spokeswoman for the court confirmed Tuesday.

She had missed a round of oral arguments in January, the first time she had been absent from them since her appointment to the court in 1993.

Ginsburg, 85, who had been working from home since being released from the hospital on Dec. 25, returned to the court on Friday for meetings with her fellow justices.

Last month, doctors gave her the all-clear, saying that there was “no evidence of remaining disease,” according to the Supreme Court.

On Feb. 4, Ginsburg, known for supporting the arts, attended a production of “Notorious RBG in Song” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, marking her first public appearance since the surgery.