Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Hometown To Name A Major Building After Her

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s hometown will never fuhgeddaboud her.

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the Brooklyn Municipal Building, located in the borough’s bustling downtown area, will be renamed after the late Supreme Court justice, who was born in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighborhood in 1933.

Tom Brenner via Getty Images Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a native of Brooklyn, New York, and the city plans to honor her.

“We want to make sure we honor her in every conceivable way, especially in the borough she came from,” de Blasio told reporters at a City Hall press briefing, per the New York Post.

The mayor said renaming the building after Ginsburg is “an extraordinary opportunity to say to the people of Brooklyn, ‘Here’s one of our own who changed the world.’”

Ginsburg, a feminist icon and the second woman ever appointed to the high court, died on Friday at the age of 87.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A memorial outside Harvard Law School was created for the justice known as RBG on Tuesday.

“Icon. Trailblazer. Daughter of Brooklyn,” de Blasio tweeted in announcing the name change Tuesday. “May her example inspire all of us to fight for justice in the months ahead.”

Icon. Trailblazer. Daughter of Brooklyn.



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memory will live on in our city. I’m proud to announce that we're renaming the Brooklyn Municipal Building in her honor.



May her example inspire all of us to fight for justice in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/hrSn5mLJpB — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 22, 2020

Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams had begun a campaign in 2018 to rename the municipal building after Ginsburg and renewed his call over the weekend following her death.

“RBG ran her mile. Now it’s time for us to pick up the baton and run ours,” he tweeted Sunday.

Today, we grieve. Tomorrow, we fight.



RBG ran her mile. Now it’s time for us to pick up the baton and run ours.



It’s also past time we put her name on the Brooklyn Municipal Building to honor this daughter of Brooklyn for her lasting contributions to our country. pic.twitter.com/bM3FH808Tx — Eric Adams (@BKBoroHall) September 20, 2020

Ginsburg will also be honored with a statue in Brooklyn, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

“As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals ― she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor,” Cuomo said in a statement.

HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images A planned statue of Ginsburg may get a view of the Statue of Liberty like this soccer field in Brooklyn Bridge Park enjoys.

Cuomo said in his statement that he will appoint a commission to select an artist and oversee picking a location. According to the New York Post, the governor said in a press conference Monday that the state is already “considering Brooklyn Bridge Park on a site that will overlook the Statue of Liberty.”