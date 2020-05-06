Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital Following Gallbladder Treatment

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Wednesday, a day after receiving a nonsurgical gallbladder treatment.

Ginsburg, 87, is “doing well and glad to be home,” a statement from the Supreme Court said. She will return to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in the coming weeks for follow-up outpatient visits related to her acute cholecystitis, a benign inflammation of the gallbladder.

Eventually, the hospital will have her in to remove a gallstone, the cause of her condition.

Ginsburg, who’s battled several other health issues during her 27 years on the Supreme Court, participated in oral arguments with the court by phone from the hospital on Wednesday.

