Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Fever, Chills

Tom Brenner via Getty Images Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delivers remarks at the Georgetown Law Center on September 12, 2019.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital on Friday night after she came down with a fever and experienced chills.

Ginsburg was first examined at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, though she was later transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for further treatment of any possible infection, Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen Arberg said in a statement.

Ginsburg’s symptoms have since “abated,” according to Arberg.

The 86-year-old justice is expected to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning.

Ginsburg has been in and out of the hospital over the last few years. In August, Ginsburg completed radiation treatment after a tumor was discovered in her pancreas. The treatment was successful and doctors said they could not detect any evidence of cancer elsewhere in her body.

In December 2018, the justice had surgery to remove malignant cancer growths in her left lung.

So far, Ginsburg has been treated for cancer four times over the course of her Supreme Court career.

Despite the procedures, Ginsburg has maintained an active lifestyle. While speaking at the University of California, Berkeley law school last month, she said was doing “very well” after her cancer treatment and said she was continuing her famous workout routines.