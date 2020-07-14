Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for treatment of a “possible infection,” a court spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg, who is 87, underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was inserted last year. She is “resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment,” the spokeswoman said.

Here is the full press statement from the SCOTUS Office of Public Information on Justice Ginsburg’s hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/yUaKXjLzO0 — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 14, 2020

Doctors placed a stent in Ginsburg’s bile duct last August as part of the treatment for a cancerous tumor discovered on her pancreas, NPR reported at the time. Ginsburg ― who has been treated for cancer four times over two decades ― also underwent three weeks of radiation treatment for the tumor.

In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized for a benign gallbladder condition.

Asked last year after her cancer scare about how she’s overcome health challenges, the justice told NPR that her work “is really what saved me.”

“I had to concentrate on reading the briefs, doing a draft of an opinion, and I knew it had to get done. So I had to get past whatever my aches and pains were just to do the job,” she said.

