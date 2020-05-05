Ruth Bader Ginsberg In Hospital 'Resting' After Gallbladder Treatment

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was in the hospital Tuesday receiving treatment for a gallbladder condition, according to a Supreme Court release.

Ginsburg was “resting comfortably” after receiving “non-surgical” treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, the Supreme Court said. The justice is expected to participate in oral arguments with the court by phone from the hospital on Wednesday.

New from SCOTUS: Justice Ginsburg is in the hospital with a gallbladder condition. She has undergone a successful procedure and will participate in oral arguments tomorrow morning from her hospital room pic.twitter.com/QXYByFc6Lq — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) May 6, 2020

Ginsburg, 87, has had a series of health issues in recent years. In August 2019, the justice completed radiation treatment for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. Early that year, she’d missed several weeks in court after recovering from lung cancer surgery in December 2018 — the first time in her career on the Supreme Court that she’d been absent from oral arguments. She also survived colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. However, this year she has started “cancer-free.”

Ginsburg is known for regularly working out and for her rapid returns to work on the court even as she recovers from health problems — as we expect to see with her return to oral arguments Wednesday.