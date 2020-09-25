Historic Images As Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

After two days lying in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now lying in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

Ginsburg is the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol. Rosa Parks lay in honor there after her death in 2005.

See the latest historic images from the U.S. Capitol below.

ALEX BRANDON via Getty Images

The casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the U.S. Capitol, where Ginsburg will lie in state in Statuary Hall, on Sept. 25, 2020.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ginsburg is carried by a joint services military honor guard into the U.S. Capitol.

Pool/Reuters

The casket of Justice Ginsburg is carried by a military honor guard through the Capitol Rotunda to Statuary Hall.

Shawn Thew/Pool/AP

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ginsburg is placed on a catafalque to lie in state in Statuary Hall.

Pool via Getty Images

A photo of Justice Ginsburg looks over her casket in Statuary Hall.

CHIP SOMODEVILLA via Getty Images

Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, pay their respects to the late Justice Ginsburg.

Olivier Douliery/Pool/AP

The flag-draped casket lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

People pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Olivier Douliery/Pool/AP

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) pays her respects.