Touching Scenes From Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Memorial Ceremony

Pioneering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, Sept. 18, at the age of 87 after a battle with cancer. On Wednesday, her casket was brought to the U.S. Supreme Court to lie in repose.

Photos show scenes from a private memorial for family inside and also members of the public who arrived to pay their respects outside. On Friday, the casket will be moved to Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, where Ginsburg will be the first woman to lie in state at the Capitol building.

See the latests photos from Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memorial at the U.S. Supreme Court below.

People wait for the casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to arrive at the U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 23.

People watch the flag-draped casket of Justice Ginsburg arrive at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Members of the public pay respects to Ginsburg as her flag-draped casket rests on the Lincoln catafalque on the west steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts speaks during a private ceremony for Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C, on Sept. 23.

David Reines, the husband of NPR Supreme Court reporter Nina Totenberg, wears a face mask with depictions of Ginsburg on it during a private ceremony for the late justice at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 23.

Lucille Wilson, 3, wears an RBG collar while waiting in line to view the casket.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton pays his respect to Ginsburg as her flag-draped casket is displayed on the west front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

People pay respects as Ginsburg lies in repose in front of the US Supreme Court.

Mourners hold up white roses as they pay their respects.

People pay respects as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

People wait in line to view the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lying in repose at the Supreme Court.