Ruth Bader Ginsburg Posed With Gift From Fan In Latest Supreme Court Portrait

Ruth Bader Ginsburg wore a stunning metallic statement necklace in the most recent Supreme Court portrait ― and one fan couldn’t be happier about it.

The 85-year-old associate justice received the stylish present from Los Angeles-based lawyer Susan Hyman, Town & Country magazine reported Thursday.

Hyman said she was inspired to send the limited-edition Silver Pegasus necklace from Stella & Dot, the brand she works for part time, after watching the 2018 documentary “RBG.”

The gift was “in appreciation for [Ginsburg’s] pioneering life’s work to advance women’s equality,” Hyman told Town & Country. “I wrote that I hoped she would wear it with pride and joy.”

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait on Nov. 30. Seated from left: Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Samuel Alito Jr. Standing behind from left: Neil Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ginsburg seen wearing the fan-gifted necklace in the most recent Supreme Court portrait. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hyman hadn’t expected a response from the judicial icon, but Ginsburg sent a heartfelt thank-you note to her adoring fan in late October.

“For today’s surprise package, a thousand thanks,” Ginsburg wrote in the letter, according to Town & Country, which obtained a photo of the note. “I will enjoy wearing it on the bench and off as well.”

Hyman said she was thrilled to see Ginsburg wearing her gift in the portrait released in November, believing it was “a nod in solidarity” to lawyer moms like her everywhere, according to Town & Country.

“She is one of us!” she told the magazine.

Ginsburg, the oldest justice currently on the Supreme Court, has been known to make statements with her eye-catching collars. She told veteran journalist Katie Couric in 2014 that she wears a specific yellow jabot when announcing the opinion for the court ― and a darker collar for dissents.

RBG: "This is my dissenting collar… It looks fitting for dissents." pic.twitter.com/luNmrN4BCX — Irin Carmon (@irin) July 31, 2014

Head over to Town & Country to see Ginsburg’s thank-you note to Hyman.