The U.S. Postal Service will release a new postage stamp next year in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The stamp features an oil painting of Ginsburg, who championed progressive causes on the Supreme Court for 27 years before her death in 2020 at age 87, in her judicial robe.

In a statement, the service hailed Ginsburg as an “icon of American culture.”

Art director Ethel Kessler and artist Michael J. Deas created the image based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham, per the service.

Other stamps in the 2023 collection feature the authors Toni Morrison and Ernest J. Gaines and artist Roy Lichtenstein.

