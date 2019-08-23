Ruth Bader Ginsburg Completes Radiation Treatment For Tumor On Pancreas

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed three weeks of radiation treatment after a tumor was discovered in her pancreas.

Doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York said Friday that the tumor “was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” per NPR.

Ginsburg will continue to have blood tests and scans but won’t require further treatment, doctors said.

The resilient justice regularly works out and continues to snub those who might wish her ill health.

“There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months,” Ginsburg said in a July NPR interview. “That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive.”