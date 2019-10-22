Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says Even Pancreatic Cancer Didn't Stop Her From Working Out

Pancreatic cancer ain’t got nothing on Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Supreme Court justice told an audience at Berkeley Law on Monday night that she’s doing “very well” after treatment for pancreatic cancer in August, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The 86-year-old justice said that neither the illness nor the medical care prevented her from doing her famous workouts.

“I do pushups,” she said, according to CNN, adding that she does “both front and side,” in addition to other exercises with her personal trainer.

The Supreme Court announced in August that Ginsburg had received three weeks of radiation treatment on a tumor discovered on her pancreas. Doctors reportedly found no other traces of cancer in her body and said no further treatment was necessary.

Ginsburg has now been treated for cancer four times since she was appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton. Before this most recent tumor, Ginsburg had two malignant growths removed from her lung.

The justice regularly exercises, and she continues to surprise critics who might wish her ill health and hope she’s replaced under President Donald Trump.

“There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months,” Ginsburg said in an NPR interview published in July. “That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive.”