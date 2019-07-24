Ruth Bader Ginsburg Trends On Twitter, And Everyone Freaks Out

Some Twitter users feared the worst when the name of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg began trending on Twitter Wednesday morning.
But it was all because of a new interview the 86-year-old gave to NPR ― in which she’d declared: “I am very much alive.”
Ginsburg has received treatment for cancer three times in the last 20 years. She underwent a pulmonary lobectomy for malignant nodules in her lung in 2018.
In the NPR interview, she recalled a senator once telling her “with great glee, that I was going to be dead within six months.”
“That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now dead himself, and I am very much alive,” she added.
Ginsburg also explained why she would not lobby for changing the number of Supreme Court justices if Democrats win the White House next year, and said she doesn’t fear the suggestion to limit justices’ terms.
