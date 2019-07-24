Ruth Bader Ginsburg Trends On Twitter, And Everyone Freaks Out

Some Twitter users feared the worst when the name of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg began trending on Twitter Wednesday morning.

But it was all because of a new interview the 86-year-old gave to NPR ― in which she’d declared: “I am very much alive.”

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg tells NPR that despite battling cancer for a third time, she's not going anywhere anytime soon. "I am very much alive," Ginsburg said. https://t.co/sFJjE48jsO — NPR (@NPR) July 24, 2019

Ginsburg has received treatment for cancer three times in the last 20 years. She underwent a pulmonary lobectomy for malignant nodules in her lung in 2018.

In the NPR interview, she recalled a senator once telling her “with great glee, that I was going to be dead within six months.”

“That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now dead himself, and I am very much alive,” she added.

Ginsburg also explained why she would not lobby for changing the number of Supreme Court justices if Democrats win the White House next year, and said she doesn’t fear the suggestion to limit justices’ terms.

Check out the full interview here and the responses to her trending below:

**sees “Justice Ginsburg” trending**



**panics**



**sees it’s from an NPR story about how she’s “very much alive”** pic.twitter.com/gpNxLugIBp — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 24, 2019

Petition to make Justice Ginsburg trending illegal pic.twitter.com/Rqmi8RxkGo — Laura Eva Ⓥ (@NerdyLaura) July 24, 2019

["Justice Ginsburg" is trending]



Me: *panics, almost has a heart attack*



NPR: RBG is totes super alive!



Me, in the throes of cardiac arrest: pic.twitter.com/1NeoK0x1rq — Kelly, a figment of your imagination (@infinite_finite) July 24, 2019

Let’s just agree to always add the words “(everything’s ok)” to any Justice Ginsburg trending title — J.Views (@jviewz) July 24, 2019

Me clicking on “Justice Ginsburg” trending and then seeing an article saying she is “very much alive” pic.twitter.com/yu5sYoaQ81 — Mitchell Nagy (@mryannagy) July 24, 2019

Me: "The Supreme Court is not relevant to social change. We will win or lose in the streets."



Also me: "OMG why is 'Justice Ginsburg' trending, someone please click for me I'm too afraid to look" — #FreeLiyah (@nathan__who) July 24, 2019

*Sees Justice Ginsburg trending on Twitter* pic.twitter.com/wzYMWoMwh0 — Derek Litvak (@TheTattooedGrad) July 24, 2019

Every time I see Justice Ginsburg trend pic.twitter.com/Ed6x2CSEs1 — Akash Pawar (@AkashMoney99) July 24, 2019

Y’all. You can’t have Justice Ginsburg trending. Damn near gave me a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/uZpt3xHuby — Alana Zahorak (@AlanaZahorak) July 24, 2019

Seeing Justice Ginsburg trending at number one first thing in the day, then realizing she okay. Don’t scare me like that pic.twitter.com/e9GrRlEbfm — marissab0519 (@marissab0519) July 24, 2019