Authoritarian Expert Spells Out What A Trump Return To Office Will Mean

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an expert on authoritarianism, on Sunday delivered a sobering prediction about the future of America if Donald Trump returns to the White House.

“If he gets back into power, he will never leave,” said Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University and author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.”

Advertisement

“That’s very clear, because like all authoritarians, he needs to get back into power because he’s so corrupt and shut down all investigations,” Ben-Ghiat told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi during a discussion on Trump’s rhetoric following his indictment for mishandling classified documents.

Trump in April was indicted in the Stormy Daniels hush money payment case. Last month, a civil jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation after writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in the 1990s. He remains under criminal investigation for attempting to overthrow the 2020 election result in Georgia and for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Multiple high-profile Republicans are staunchly defending Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 GOP race, even as his legal woes mount.

Ben-Ghiat described the GOP as “an autocratic party operating in a democracy.”

“They have talking points just like the Kremlin does, and we have seen everybody use the same language about the weaponization of government,” she said.