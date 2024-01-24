Ryan Gosling Chimes In On ‘Barbie’ Oscars Snubs With Strongly-Worded Statement

Ryan Gosling has weighed in on the “Barbie” Oscars controversy.
The actor was nominated for an Academy Award Tuesday for his supporting role as Ken in the billion-dollar summer box office hit. The movie was nominated for Best Picture, yet Margot Robbie was not nominated for Best Lead Actress, nor was Greta Gerwig selected as a nominee in the Best Director category, prompting shock and backlash online. (Gerwig was, however, nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay).
Gosling subsequently issued the following statement to several media outlets:
“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.
But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.
No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.
To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.
Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.
Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”
America Ferrera, who received her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role as Gloria in “Barbie,” also criticized the omission of her colleagues from the nominations list on Tuesday, telling Variety she was “incredibly disappointed” by the decision.
“Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” she said. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”
She also had high praise for Robbie.
“Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did,” she said. “She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”