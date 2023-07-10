Ryan Gosling Has Blink-And-You-Miss-It Nod To Eva Mendes In 'Barbie' Premiere Look

Ryan Gosling attends the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Sunday in Los Angeles. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling is “Kenning” it on the red carpet.

The “Notebook” actor gave a subtle nod to his longtime partner, actor Eva Mendes, on the red carpet at the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Gosling, who plays Ken to Margot Robbie’s Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-helmed film, personified his character in a light pink Gucci suit at the event.

Advertisement

He accessorized with a Barbie-themed “E” necklace, which stands for “Eva.”

The actor’s stylist, Mark Avery, thanked Hollywood 3D Printing on his Instagram page on Sunday for “helping me achieve the Barbie E.”

A closer look at the "E" necklace Gosling wore. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Gosling and his co-star, Margot Robbie. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Gosling and Mendes were first linked to each other in 2011, when they co-starred in the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines.” The pair, who share two daughters, are extremely private about their relationship and have never confirmed or denied whether they are married.

Advertisement

Gosling shouted out Mendes on the “Barbie” red carpet on Sunday, calling her “the greatest mom of all time” in an interview with E! News.

He also said his two girls ― Esmeralda and Amada ― love to “play Barbies.”

“When this script arrived into my life — when it landed from wherever it came from — it was right at this time when my kids were really deep into it,” he told the outlet. “So all of the observations that they make about Barbie life and how they integrate into your life, it’s so incredible.”

See more of the incredible Barbiecore looks from Sunday night’s premiere below: