Ryan Gosling's Subtle Nod To Eva Mendes During An Interview Is Unbelievably Sweet

Fans noticed the gesture during a sit-down conversation where Gosling was promoting his new film, "The Fall Guy."
Ryan Gosling clearly wears his heart on his T-shirt.

The “Barbie” actor subtly paid tribute to his longtime partner, fellow actor Eva Mendes, during a recent interview promoting his new movie, “The Fall Guy,” due out on Friday.

While speaking with UK radio station Hits Radio alongside “Fall Guy” co-star Emily Blunt in a conversation released on Monday, Gosling sported a shirt that featured the title of Mendes’ new children’s book set to release in September, “Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.”

The supportive gesture caught the eye of people on social media, including Mendes herself.

On Tuesday, the “Hitch” star shared a slideshow on Instagram of various screenshots of social media users praising Gosling for wearing the shirt.

“Feeling the love from my Cuban Papi!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “And loving that beautiful Mami - Emily Blunt - so mucho! Love all around!”

Mendes and Gosling, who have been together for over a decade, are notoriously private about their relationship and have not confirmed or denied whether they are married (although Mendes has referred to Gosling as her “husband” before). They share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

Despite their decision to keep details about their relationship to themselves, Mendes and Gosling have publicly supported each other on several occasions.

In July last year, Gosling shouted out Mendes’ sponge cleaning brand during an interview promoting “Barbie” with Capital, another UK radio station.

He also wore a Barbie-themed “E” necklace on the “Barbie” red carpet in honor of Mendes that same month.

In March, Mendes celebrated Gosling’s electrifying Ken performance at the Oscars on Instagram, writing in the caption of a post, “You took Ken all the way to the [Oscars], RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”

