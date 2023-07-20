Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS' Jimin His 'Most Prized Possession' From 'Barbie' Movie

Ryan Gosling offered BTS’ Jimin his “most prized possession” – Ken’s guitar – after the “Barbie” actor pointed out how one of his looks in the film mimics a fit from the K-pop singer’s past.

Gosling, in a video shared on Wednesday, noted the similarities between one of his looks in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie and Jimin’s black and white western shirt seen in BTS’ “Permission to Dance” music video.

“I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” said Gosling in the clip shared on the “Barbie” film’s Twitter account.

“I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so, it’ll be much better in your hands.”

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

Jimin is reportedly a big fan of one of the “Barbie” actor’s movies, claiming in a social media post last year that he was watching “The Notebook” for the seventh time.

