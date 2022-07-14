Ryan Gosling's Ken Has 'No Money, No Job, No Car, No House' In 'Barbie' Movie

Ryan Gosling attends the world premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man." David Livingston via Getty Images

Until our invite to the exclusive “Barbie” movie cast sleepovers arrives, the mysteries surrounding Greta Gerwig’s live-action upcoming film continue to abound.

Besides his interest in Ken-branded underwear, there’s been little to no additional information about Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of the Mattel doll’s famous counterpart, who from what we can gather has lived a plastic and fantastic life.

That is, up until now, as the actor recently dropped a key detail about the character, revealing that Ken is having a much tougher time than his character in Netflix’s forthcoming spy blockbuster “The Gray Man.”

“That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” Gosling told Entertainment Tonight. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

The actor’s description is a departure from the career-focused doll, who at various moments throughout his 60-plus-year history has held down occupations including barista, lifeguard, soccer player and dentist.

“It’s not what you think it is, unless it is,” the actor cryptically added about the movie, which won’t hit theaters until 2023. “And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”

Before he gave any more hints about the project, Gosling stopped himself, joking that Mattel will come “box me up.”

Ryan Gosling as Ken in the forthcoming Barbie movie. Warner Bros./Jaap Buitendijk

Warner Bros. unveiled the first look at Gosling’s transformation into Ken in June. In the photo, the actor goes sans a shirt as he poses against a signature Barbie-pink backdrop, while sporting bleached hair and a faded denim ensemble.

Margot Robbie will star in the titular role alongside Gosling with a host of famous faces, including Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef and Ncuti Gatwa, rounding out the cast.

Speculation has swirled that multiple cast members will portray both Barbie and Ken in the film, which according to Variety, is rumored to be a “fish-out-of-water comedy” that follows the couple as they “find themselves lost in the real world.”

“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t,’” Robbie, who also serves as executive producer for the film, told British Vogue, noting that the movie “comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of nostalgic connections.”

Liu also revealed that he showed off his dance skills during an audition for Gerwig, teasing that the “wild” and “incredibly unique” film is not a musical, but he’d been attending rehearsals.

“I wish I could just show you what we do day to day because it’s crazy,” Liu told GQ, adding that his agent described the Barbie script as “one of the best scripts he’s ever read.”