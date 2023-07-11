Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Charged ‘Fines’ On 'Barbie' Set If This 1 Rule Was Broken

Everything on the new “Barbie” movie set had to be fully coated in pink — even the people — thanks to Margot Robbie.

In a new interview with People, Ryan Gosling dished on Robbie’s mandatory “pink day” that he says she enforced every week while filming, which required the cast and crew to arrive on set donning the movie’s signature color.

“Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink,” said Gosling, who plays Ken in the film. “And if you didn’t, you were fined.”

“She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity,” the actor added.

But no one had any beef about it, according to Gosling, who revealed that the male crew members enjoyed “pink day” so much that they even gave Robbie and director Greta Gerwig a touching gift to “show their respect and admiration.”

“What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe,” Gosling said.

He added: “It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and Greta were creating. It was almost like that scene at the end of ‘Dead Poets Society,’ where they all get on their desk and say, ‘O captain! My captain!’”

Robbie demonstrated her dedication to the project in yet another way after revealing that she filmed one of the movie’s most anticipated scenes without the use of computer-generated imagery.

After the “Barbie” trailer hit the internet in May, fans debated over the clip in which Robbie’s Barbie character walks in pink heels before stepping out of them on her tiptoes to show off the Mattel doll’s classic arched feet. The scene sparked curious fans to argue over whether she was keeping her balance using her real feet.

Robbie debunked the mystery for fans in a viral TikTok last month in which the Australian star explained how she was able to execute the arched foot scene without the use of CGI.

“It was probably about eight takes. Wasn’t that many,” the 33-year-old explained. “They are my feet. I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor for the double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off so that I could get my feet out of them and I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it.”

She added: “I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above camera.”