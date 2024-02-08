'I Heavily Edited That Statement': Ryan Gosling Shares His True Feelings About 'Barbie' Snubs

Ryan Gosling had a whole lot more to say about the “Barbie” snubs than he initially let on.
Last month, the actor issued a stern statement after the Oscar nominations excluded “Barbie” co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig from the Best Lead Actress and Best Director categories. While Gosling claimed to be “disappointed” at the time, he was itching to say much more.
“Look, I heavily edited that statement,” Gosling told Variety in a cover story interview published Wednesday. “I think if I say any more about it, I’m going to basically put on a mink and start challenging people to a beach-off on Malibu Beach.”
“In terms of people’s reactions, the film continues to provoke conversation in every incarnation. It keeps provoking this dialogue,” he added. “It’s the power of this movie. I struggle to compare it to anything. But it’s yet another reason that proves it’s more than a summer blockbuster. It’s a great work of art. That’s what Greta and Margot created.”
It is undoubtedly true that “Barbie” continues to be a topic of discussion since its release last year. The film sparked rampant conversation about modern feminism and the nexus between capitalism and art — all while becoming the first-ever billion-dollar film directed by one woman.
The record-breaking blockbuster went on to earn eight Oscar nods, including Best Supporting Actor for Gosling’s role as Ken. However, Gosling admitted to Variety that he nearly passed on the role, even as the movie’s creators pleaded with him to reconsider.
“Eventually, I thought, ‘Who am I to argue with Greta Gerwig and Margot?’” Gosling said. “They had a vision for it. They believed it. And they believed I should do it more than I believed I shouldn’t. At a certain point, I thought, ‘They see something that I don’t see.’”
Gosling, who said only scheduling conflicts and his priorities as a father had initially held him back from playing Ken, added that “it was such a great part that anyone could play it.” He also claimed he hadn’t worked that hard since “Blue Valentine,” which understandably shocked him.
As for whether he’ll perform “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars, that currently remains uncertain.
“I still have not been asked,” he told Variety. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”
The 96th Academy Awards air March 10 on ABC.