Ryan Gosling Will Perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ At The Oscars

Ryan Gosling will perform the Academy Award-nominated “I’m Just Ken” at the award show on March 10, according to Variety.
“I’m Just Ken” from the blockbuster “Barbie” is nominated for Best Original Song. Gosling said earlier this month that the Academy Awards hadn’t asked him to perform.
“It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” Gosling told Variety. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”
Mark Ronson sent “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig the idea for “I’m Just Ken,” Gerwig and Gosling were immediate fans, leading Gosling to ask if he could perform it in the movie. Gerwig rewrote a scene to allow Gosling to perform the song, which has had major success.
It charted in August, landing at No. 87 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, and it won Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Awards and was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys.
Along with “I’m Just Ken,” “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas is also a “Barbie” track nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.