Ryan Gosling is using his “Kenergy” to pay homage to “Barbie” film director Greta Gerwig.

On Friday, the actor sent Gerwig the perfect gift to honor her 40th birthday: a flash mob of Barbies and Kens. And if you’ve seen the movie, it’s as hilarious as you’d expect.

In a clip shared by the official “Barbie” social media channels, a very surprised Gerwig is seen laughing and crying as a lone Ken enters the room singing followed by a stream of other Kens.

Advertisement

The dancers perform a routine to the tune of Gosling’s Billboard Hot 100 hit “I’m Just Ken” from the film’s soundtrack, as she continues gushing over the adorable performance.

Multiple Barbies then file in one by one, dishing out cute poses before joining the group.

“As Kens know.... Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance. Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!” the Barbie account captioned the video.

Last month, Gerwig revealed that she always had her eye on Gosling to play the iconic role of Ken after watching him appear in “Saturday Night Live” back in 2017.

Advertisement

“You know those actors you can...just sort of feel that they know what’s funny, and I always felt that about him,” Gerwig said on an episode of the “SmartLess” podcast that was recorded on June 20. “And then I’m a big fan of all of his ‘SNLs,’ I always thought he was great on ′SNL’...He did ‘Guy That Just Got a Boat’ on Weekend Update, and it’s so good.”

The filmmaker manifested his major role in the nostalgic film after writing his name into the script before she even met him.

“We wrote his name into the script and everything…and [Gosling’s name] was everywhere. And then when we handed them the script, the studio was like ‘Oh, it’s so wonderful that you know Ryan.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know Ryan. I’ve never met Ryan, I have no idea,’” Gerwig added.