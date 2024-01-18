While the world might still be gushing over “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling’s “Kenergy,” the actor admitted he has mixed feelings about letting his daughters watch the critically acclaimed film.
Despite revealing that he took the role for them, Gosling, 43, recently joked to E! News at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in Southern California that he doesn’t know “if [anyone] should watch [their] father as Ken.”
“I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy,” he added in the interview published Tuesday.
Gosling, who has two daughters, Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, with wife and fellow actor Eva Mendes, admitted he couldn’t totally keep his girls away from Barbieland.
“They’ve seen little parts of it, and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number,” the actor explained.
Gosling said his kiddos’ love for Barbie dolls inspired him to join Greta Gerwig’s film as a “way to sort of make something both for and with them.”
“I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to Target?’” he recalled. “And we go to Target, and then they’d slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realized, ‘Okay, I think it’s time to let them have Barbies.’ And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too.”
In July, Gosling noted that he didn’t play with Barbies growing up so his daughters schooled him on how to approach the role of the Ken doll.
“My kids were around for the months at home as I was prepping for it,” he told People at the time. “So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too.”
Gosling added: “And they came to set that day and were a huge sense of support and doing it with me off-camera.”