Ryan Gosling Worried He Didn't Have The Right 'Ken-ergy' For The 'Barbie' Movie

Ryan Gosling had to go deep to find his inner Ken.

The “La La Land” actor revealed he intially doubted he had the right “Ken-ergy” for the “Barbie” movie while speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

“I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within, and if I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy,” Gosling told the audience at a Warner Bros. Pictures presentation.

He credited director Greta Gerwig and lead doll Margot Robbie for helping him transform into Barbie’s boy-toy.

Ryan Gosling promotes the "Barbie" movie at during CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller via Getty Images

“I didn’t see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow,” Gosling said. “It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.”

“It came on like a light scarlet fever,” the star joked. “Then I woke up one day and was like, ‘Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?’”

Though his Mattel-inspired makeover was a bit drastic, Gosling said he was grateful to work with such a talented cast and crew.

Ryan Gosling rollerblades at Venice Beach, California, while filming "Barbie" on June 28, 2022. MEGA via Getty Images

“To work with this group — they’re all brilliant, and it was so exciting, and then to be conjured in such a way was really special,” he added.

The first theatrical trailer for “Barbie” dropped in early April, revealing a whole collection of actors playing the titular toy and her companions.

Robbie is joined by fellow Barbies Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Hari Nef, while Gosling is just one Ken in a crew that includes Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

