Buccaneers Re-sign Tom Brady's 'Party Wingman' Ryan Griffin, Delighting Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed backup quarterback Ryan Griffin on Tuesday after he proved to be a stand-up guy.

At least, he helped a drunk Tom Brady stand up in viral video after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory boat parade in February.

The team gave Griffin a one-year contract to return, ESPN reported.

Griffin, a third-stringer last season, has thrown just four passes in six seasons with the Bucs. But he steadied the GOAT in a critical situation ― and that’s more than enough for fans on Twitter.

Some hailed Griffin as “the world’s greatest party wingman.”

There’s gotta be a Hall of Fame for that somewhere.

#RT @AdamSchefter: RT @JennaLaineESPN: The Bucs have re-signed backup quarterback Ryan Griffin, aka the world’s greatest party wingman. pic.twitter.com/9E5VmoQSYU — Just A Friendly NeighborHood Bot (@SportsNewsRTBot) April 20, 2021

@LionCuban I'm positive there's a photo of Ryan Griffin on the Brady's Family Fire Place 🤣

pic.twitter.com/P2n6JX8o8j — The Voice of One! (@jeolmoz2) April 20, 2021

Bucs made a big move this afternoon by re-signing backup QB Ryan Griffin 😂 pic.twitter.com/Og4gpZV1Rz — Spectrum Sports 360 (@SpecSports360) April 20, 2021

Is it me or does Ryan Griffin have the best job in the world? https://t.co/5IxY4pK0y2 — Marisol (@Madgirl970) April 20, 2021

Ryan Griffin is back to protect Tom Brady in the next boat parade 😂 pic.twitter.com/dvvx0c4tAW — Diego barilo (@diegobarilo710) April 20, 2021

We all need a Ryan Griffin in our lives at some point. https://t.co/2GGREpJPEj — Richie Barnes (@R_Barnes407) April 20, 2021