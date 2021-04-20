Buccaneers Re-sign Tom Brady's 'Party Wingman' Ryan Griffin, Delighting Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed backup quarterback Ryan Griffin on Tuesday after he proved to be a stand-up guy.
At least, he helped a drunk Tom Brady stand up in viral video after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory boat parade in February.
The team gave Griffin a one-year contract to return, ESPN reported.
Griffin, a third-stringer last season, has thrown just four passes in six seasons with the Bucs. But he steadied the GOAT in a critical situation ― and that’s more than enough for fans on Twitter.
Some hailed Griffin as “the world’s greatest party wingman.”
There’s gotta be a Hall of Fame for that somewhere.
