Buccaneers Re-sign Tom Brady's 'Party Wingman' Ryan Griffin, Delighting Fans

The third-string quarterback played a critical role off the field during Tampa Bay's Super Bowl-winning season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed backup quarterback Ryan Griffin on Tuesday after he proved to be a stand-up guy.

At least, he helped a drunk Tom Brady stand up in viral video after the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory boat parade in February.

The team gave Griffin a one-year contract to return, ESPN reported.

Griffin, a third-stringer last season, has thrown just four passes in six seasons with the Bucs. But he steadied the GOAT in a critical situation ― and that’s more than enough for fans on Twitter.

Some hailed Griffin as “the world’s greatest party wingman.”

There’s gotta be a Hall of Fame for that somewhere.

