Daytona 500 driver Ryan Newman was rushed to a hospital Monday night after a fiery crash in the Florida race.

Newman was in the last lap of the NASCAR series race when a following car caught his back bumper, The Associated Press reported. Newman’s car flipped, then was struck again and skidded on its roof in flames for several yards.

He’s in serious condition, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to NASCAR officials. Twitter erupted in “Pray for Newman” messages.

Newman, 42, a native of South Bend, Indiana, is a 19-year NASCAR veteran who won the 2008 Daytona 500.

Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon provide an update on Ryan Newman's status. pic.twitter.com/1lppd0zazz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

If you're a True Nascar fan, and follow the sport you know many times wrecks look horrible and a Driver will pop out and walk away waving. As Joe Gibbs and Denny Hamlin both stated they had no idea of the severity, no one should judge them. #PrayforNewman https://t.co/vLA9Uma2WL — ⚾SportsBelle⚾ (@Pitcrewprincess) February 18, 2020

You don't have to be a NASCAR fan



You don't even have to like sports



We all need to send positive vibes and prayers to Ryan Newman. He's a father and husband. His family needs him.



Hope he is okay. #prayfornewman #prayingforRyan — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) February 18, 2020

It’s been awhile since there was one bad enough to send the driver straight to the hospital. Pray y’all. Pray hard. #PrayforNewman — The Catch Fence ™ (@TheCatchFence) February 18, 2020

Not a NASCAR fan in the slightest but everyone’s prayers should be going up to Ryan Newman right now 🙏🏼 #PrayForNewman https://t.co/ZBv1oDVZMx — Buffalo Sports Chatter (@ChatterBuffalo) February 18, 2020

Driver Dale Earnhardt was killed in a crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

Racer Denny Hamilton won his second Daytona 500 on Monday just seconds after Newman’s crash.