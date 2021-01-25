Ryan Reynolds Wore An 'A-hole' Costume On 'Sesame Street' And Things Got Dirty, Fast

Ryan Reynolds can even find a way to make a “Sesame Street” appearance feel dirty.

On Sunday, the “Deadpool” actor recalled his time on the PBS children’s program after a parent tweeted about watching him “doing an A-Team gag” on the show. The parent included a screenshot of Reynolds’ big, blue letter “A” costume, which had a cutout for the actor’s face.

Reynolds responded with just the right amount of cheekiness.

“I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight,” he replied on Twitter. “But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me.”

Zach Braff tweeted back at Reynolds, writing, “You had me at A-hole was so tight.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper simply responded with, “Ryan.”

Other Twitter users also loved Reynolds’ response and had some jokes of their own:

For the children! 😂😂

Jokes aside, Reynolds’ appearance itself was squeaky clean.