Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Last Phone Call With Alex Trebek

Ryan Reynolds is remembering his last conversation with the late Alex Trebek, who died earlier this month at 80 after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I was talking to Alex on the phone two months ago and that was amazing ― and then just like that he was gone,” Reynolds revealed in an interview with Extra published on Monday.

“It was a conversation about one of the shows he had coming up. I had been on the show a number of times, he was asking me about perhaps coming on again,” he said.

“I was shooting in Atlanta and was unable to do it, but I did get to speak with him which is always a privilege and a pleasure,” the actor added.

Reynolds said that his conversation with Trebek ― and the iconic host’s death a few weeks later― caused him to reflect.

"It's absolutely gut-wrenching," Ryan Reynolds said of Alex Trebek's death.

“You just never know; tomorrow is not a given,” the actor said, describing the “Jeopardy!” host’s death as “really shocking and sad.”

“Obviously, he was sick and it wasn’t totally, wildly unexpected, but it’s still heartbreaking nonetheless. It’s absolutely gut-wrenching,” Reynolds said.

The actor remembered Trebek in a touching tribute on the day his death was announced, revealing that the host participated in one of Reynolds’ upcoming projects.

“Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle,” the 44-year-old tweeted.

“He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.”

Sony Pictures Television also recently announced that the late host was working up until Oct. 29 ― 10 days before his death ― and that his final “Jeopardy!” episode will air on Christmas Day.