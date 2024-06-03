Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He Loves His Anxiety Now That He Has Kids

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ryan Reynolds says he’s now “grateful” for his anxiety after becoming a father.

The “If” actor shared his new approach during a candid conversation with his “Deadpool & Wolverine” co-star and close friend Hugh Jackman for People magazine’s latest cover story.

“Oh mate, you’ve been pretty open with your anxiety struggles, which I really applaud you for,” Jackman said in the interview, published last week. “Do you find being a dad makes it better or worse?”

“I think it makes it better because your focus is less on yourself and more on your kids. I know you know that too,” Reynolds answered. “Now I love that I have anxiety. I love that I’ve had anxiety.”

“Because when I see my kids experiencing some of that, which is probably genetic, I know how to address it in a way that is compassionate, that actually allows them to feel seen,” he continued. “I know that I can’t just fix it. And I can communicate all that stuff to them and with them. I’m always grateful for it.”

The “Deadpool” actor shares four children with his wife, fellow actor Blake Lively. The two have three daughters together: James, 9; Inez, 7; and Betty, 4.

They also welcomed a fourth child, whose sex and name they’ve yet to share, in 2023.

Reynolds has repeatedly been candid about his journey with anxiety, which he says he’s dealt with for most of his life.