Ryan Reynolds Confirms Birth Of Baby With Blake Lively In Adorable First Photo

Ryan Reynolds’ schedule is packed with starring in blockbuster films, trolling Hugh Jackman and heavy celebrity gin promo, so maybe he hasn’t had time to announce the birth of his new baby.

For weeks, neither the “Deadpool” actor nor his wife Blake Lively would confirm reports that they’ve welcomed their third child together. But it turns out the couple was waiting for the perfect moment to share the news of their newborn with the world.

Reynolds put an end to the speculation on Wednesday by posting a photo of himself, Lively and the youngest of their three kids sharing a sweet moment in a forest in British Columbia, Canada, where he grew up.

But in a peak Ryan Reynolds move, the photo shows his new daughter obscured by a hand-drawn pink smiley face, essentially trolling fans who thought we might get a peek at the baby. Reynolds and Lively, of course, are notoriously private, so it’s not unusual that they’d want to keep the newborn out of the public eye.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Reynolds likely anticipated that the first photo of his baby would attract some internet eyeballs, so he included a message in the Twitter post encouraging his 14.7 million followers to vote for climate policy in Canada’s upcoming federal election.

“I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in,” he wrote, seemingly confirming that the couple had welcomed a daughter.

The Vancouver-born actor continued: “On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano.”

Reynolds and Lively, also parents to two older daughters, James and Inez, surprised everyone in May when they revealed on the red carpet of the New York “Detective Pikachu” premiere that they were expecting.

The “Gossip Girl” alum joked at the time on Instagram that she was a PokeMOM, adding: “Out now.”

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" in May 2019.

Lively seems to be growing more comfortable being candid about her life as a mom, recently partnering with Amazon to give fans a peek into her baby registry essentials. Writing on the website, she opened up about the “overwhelming” pressures of being a new mom.

“I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent,” she said. “What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more.”

She continued: “Before I had my first, I was lucky to have the parents in my life who I trusted to share their ‘must haves’ with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna need it.”