Ryan Reynolds Has A Hilarious Solution For His Daughter's 'Baby Shark' Obsession

Ryan Reynolds has proposed a fix for his daughter’s obsession with the notoriously annoying “Baby Shark” song.

“My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day,” he wrote Sunday on Instagram. “There’s only one way to fix this.”

The “Deadpool” star shared photos of his wife, Blake Lively, starring in “The Shallows,” a 2016 horror movie about a surfer who gets attacked by a great white shark and stranded on a rock 200 yards from shore.

The celebrity couple are known for their social media cheek. Earlier this year, they celebrated Valentine’s Day in signature style: trolling one another on Instagram.

“My forever valentine for the foreseeable future,” Reynolds wrote alongside an image of his wife. Lively shared a pic of her husband doing her hair, and wrote: “That time I f*d my hairdresser.” They’re parents to daughters James, 6; Inez, 4; and 1-year-old “Baby Shark” fan Betty.