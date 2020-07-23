Ryan Reynolds Responds To Blake Lively's Pregnancy Joke With 'Out Of Office' Message

“I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever,” he wrote. “If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”

Reynold’s gin brand added its own take on the clip, writing, “Ten years later ... this scene still is our favorite scene, and the prop stylist was robbed of an Oscar.”

Actor Rob Delaney liked Reynold’s self-deprecating caption: “‘Before Deadpool I was an actor’ If you say so!” Others commented on how spooky the movie was.