Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Win Valentine's Day With Witty Posts

Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day online just like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively? All you need is to be famous, talented and funny.

Short of that, you’ll have to just enjoy how the celebrity pair did it in the Instagrams they shared on Sunday.

Reynolds, of “Deadpool” fame, issued a delightfully twisted message of love to “The Shallows” star with video of Lively sledding down a hill: “My forever valentine for the foreseeable future.”

Lively posted video of Reynolds coloring her hair to the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows” and wrote simply: “That time I f*d my hairdresser.”

The two, who have three daughters and have been married since 2012, consistently deliver laughs on social media in trolling each other.

Sure, they could have publicly declared their Valentine’s Day love like the mushy Bidens or ignored their spouse on Twitter like Melania Trump ― but these social media pros know how to keep their fans laughing.

And that’s a valentine for everyone.