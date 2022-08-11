Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Broke This Pricey Piece Of ‘Bad News’ To Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds put his marriage to the test with his latest acquisition.

The “Deadpool” star revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday that he found himself in hot water with wife Blake Lively, shortly after direct messaging “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor Rob McElhenney and making an unexpectedly large purchase.

Reynolds, who did not know the FX star, said he “slid into” McElhenney’s DMs to tell him how much he loved his work.

The back-and-forth quickly escalated, as the budding friends turned into business partners and decided to buy an entire soccer club ― specifically, the Wrexham AFC team in Wales.

“I remember seeing Blake and saying, ’I have bad news and I have really bad news,” Reynolds said to McElhenney, who was serving as Kimmel’s guest host.

Reynolds and McElhenney pictured at the Vanarama National League play-off semi final match between Wrexham and Grimsby Town at Racecourse Ground on May 28 in Wrexham, Wales. Lewis Storey via Getty Images

“The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales,” the actor added.

Lively’s reaction was “not great,” Reynolds quipped.

“We’re still working through that one,” the actor said with a smile, to laughs from the audience and McElhenney.

McElhenney has also opened up about his own wife’s reaction to the two friends going into business together, though actor Kaitlin Olsen was more concerned about her husband’s “ego,” he added.

“So I said to my wife, ‘Do you think it’s a good idea if I ask Ryan if he wants to be a partner?’” McElhenney told Men’s Health last year. “And she said, ‘Well, that depends on whether or not your ego can take sharing space with Ryan Reynolds.’”

He said at the time: “And the truth is, my first thought was ooh, you’re right.”

The two, of course, did go into business together. McElhenney revealed on Tuesday that they had never met in person when they decided to purchase the team, which was documented in their new series, “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Though they’d spoken by phone and over Zoom, the documentary captured the first time the two connected in person.

The pair shared the clip of their initial meeting on the late-night show:

