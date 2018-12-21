Actor Ryan Reynolds is usually the one making the jokes , but last night fellow stars Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal turned the tables on him.

Reynolds attended a party with the other two actors, who apparently told him it was a Christmas sweater party. Reynolds showed up in a red and green sweater with a giant gaudy gold bow on it. The photo Reynolds posted to his Instagram Thursday night says it all, with the “Deadpool” actor looking very unamused, standing inbetween Jackman and Gyllenhaal who are dressed quite normally and clearly enjoying themselves at Reynolds expense.