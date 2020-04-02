Ryan Reynolds Says Isolation Has Been Educational, But He's 'Mostly Drinking'

Ryan Reynolds is taking gin straight to the face as he isolates to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The actor appeared on Stephen Colbert’s video chat for “The Late Show” on Wednesday and talked about what it’s been like for him to stay cooped up at home with his wife, Blake Lively, their three daughters, and his mother-in-law.

“We’re doing a lot of home-schooling. We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking,” said Reynolds, who happens to own a gin company, Aviation gin, so he clearly has a plentiful supply of alcohol.

Reynolds called his ownership a “blessing and a huge curse” and told Colbert that he tells people he likes gin and soda, but he’s usually just drinking it by itself in a glass.

The 43-year-old also shared that he’s been enjoying his time with the ladies in his life, telling Colbert that he does “not miss masculine company at all.”

“Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone’s demise. So it’s fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls’ stuff,” he said.

“Like, I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they’re born, but each one as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been doing. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them.”

We’d love to see what those dresses look like.

You can watch the entire exchange above.