Ryan Reynolds Roasts Fellow Celebs In Semi-Serious Coronavirus Video

Reynolds and his wife, actor Blake Lively, announced last week that they were donating $1 million to charitable food banks in Canada and the U.S. amid the pandemic.

Reynolds said Tuesday that his gin brand, called Aviation, will be donating $15,000 and 30% of all orders purchased online to the United States Bartenders’ Guild. “Stay home to help #FlattenTheCurve while we #TipYourBartenders,” the Aviation website urged.

Though the world certainly didn’t need celebrities to band together to make that terrible “Imagine” video, the U.S. surgeon general has also called on celebs with massive followings to encourage young people to recognize the severity of COVID-19.

“What I really think we need to do ... is get our influencers out,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said last week while calling into “Good Morning America.”

“Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell,” Adams continued. “We need to get Kylie Jenner, we need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying.”