Ryan Reynolds Roasts Fellow Celebs In Semi-Serious Coronavirus Video

The actor, who was nominated to post a message by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shared the video on his social media platforms by telling his followers this was “Another important message from an important celebrity.”
Reynolds then started off his clip by thanking the prime minister and reminding people who will always save them in times of crisis: celebrities, of course!
“We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis, we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most,” Reynolds said with a slight smirk. “They’re the ones that are going to get us through this.”
“Right after health care workers, of course,” the actor added. “First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins ― they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people?”