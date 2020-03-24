ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Reynolds Roasts Fellow Celebs In Semi-Serious Coronavirus Video

“Another important message from an important celebrity," the actor said of his post.

Ryan Reynolds resorted to his classic bag of tricks for a coronavirus video he made to encourage people to stay inside. 

The actor, who was nominated to post a message by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shared the video on his social media platforms by telling his followers this was “Another important message from an important celebrity.” 

Reynolds then started off his clip by thanking the prime minister and reminding people who will always save them in times of crisis: celebrities, of course! 

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $1 million to charitable food banks in Canada and the U.S. amid the pandemic.

“We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis, we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most,” Reynolds said with a slight smirk. “They’re the ones that are going to get us through this.”

“Right after health care workers, of course,” the actor added. “First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins ― they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people?”

“Look, stay at home. Practice social distancing, wash your hands,” Reynolds said. “We are gonna get through this thing. We’re gonna get through this thing together.”

Reynolds and his wife, actor Blake Lively, announced last week that they were donating $1 million to charitable food banks in Canada and the U.S. amid the pandemic.

Reynolds said Tuesday that his gin brand, called Aviation, will be donating $15,000 and 30% of all orders purchased online to the United States Bartenders’ Guild. “Stay home to help #FlattenTheCurve while we #TipYourBartenders,” the Aviation website urged.

Though the world certainly didn’t need celebrities to band together to make that terrible “Imagine” video, the U.S. surgeon general has also called on celebs with massive followings to encourage young people to recognize the severity of COVID-19. 

“What I really think we need to do ... is get our influencers out,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said last week while calling into “Good Morning America.”

“Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell,” Adams continued. “We need to get Kylie Jenner, we need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that, look, this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying.” 

Jenner later answered Adams’ call and gave her 167 million Instagram followers information about COVID-19. 

“Practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” the beauty mogul said, adding that everyone should stay inside. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home, get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people.” 

