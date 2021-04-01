CORONAVIRUS

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Conspiracy Theorists With His COVID-19 Vaccine Photo

The "Deadpool" actor and his wife, Blake Lively, marked getting their coronavirus shots with humor.

Actor Ryan Reynolds received the COVID-19 vaccine and then used a photo of the moment to mock conspiracy theorists.

“Finally got 5G,” the “Deadpool” star on Wednesday captioned this image of himself mid-jab, referencing the debunked conspiracy theory linking the technology to the spread of the coronavirus.

Actor Blake Lively, Reynolds’ wife, also marked getting the shot with humor. 

“Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me,” she wrote alongside this image:

Reynolds’ post prompted a ton of gags on Twitter:

And words of warning from a British telecommunications company:

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively Deadpool Celebrities Coronavirus