Ryan Reynolds Trolls Conspiracy Theorists With His COVID-19 Vaccine Photo

Actor Ryan Reynolds received the COVID-19 vaccine and then used a photo of the moment to mock conspiracy theorists.

“Finally got 5G,” the “Deadpool” star on Wednesday captioned this image of himself mid-jab, referencing the debunked conspiracy theory linking the technology to the spread of the coronavirus.

Actor Blake Lively, Reynolds’ wife, also marked getting the shot with humor.

“Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me,” she wrote alongside this image:

Reynolds’ post prompted a ton of gags on Twitter:

There will be excellent reception around @VancityReynolds for the next little while if anyone's looking for a hotspot. https://t.co/NyeceVoNCH — Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) March 31, 2021

Is this the real story on how you become Green Lantern? — JP (@itmeJP) March 31, 2021

I see. Your strength to endure this is so strong. pic.twitter.com/zF6WoLyFPF — Vanessa Murphy (@vangoesboom) March 31, 2021

Some call him hot... now you can call him "Hotspot." 😉 https://t.co/nALYy0EZv2 — Don R. Campbell (@DonRCampbell) April 1, 2021

And words of warning from a British telecommunications company:

Please don't encourage them Ryan... pic.twitter.com/NIx4onvIaM — Vodafone UK (@VodafoneUK) March 31, 2021