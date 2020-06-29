Ryan Reynolds Ruins Hugh Jackman's Original 'X-Men' Cast Reunion

“Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we’re in together,” Jackman said. Reynolds was not in the original “X-Men” film from 2000, but appeared in 2009′s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

As Jackman attempted to nudge his friend off the call, Reynolds revealed he had invited a few stars from other movies in the “X-Men” franchise, prompting all the stars on the call to swiftly depart.

Earlier this year, just before a very brief truce, Jackman revealed the feud had begun on the set of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” after Reynolds married Jackman’s close friend, Scarlett Johansson. Since then, barely a birthday, anniversary or special occasion has gone by without one of the two capitalizing on the opportunity to troll the other.

“Guess it’s just you and me Logan,” Reynolds added.

Hugh Jackman’s face said it all: