Ryan Reynolds Credits Blake Lively: She Was ‘Essential’ In The Making Of ‘Free Guy’

The “Free Guy” star made sure his wife, Blake Lively, got the recognition he feels she deserves for her contributions to his recent film — which premiered at No. 1 at the box office over the weekend, raking in an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales.

“‘Free Guy’ wouldn’t be the movie it is without Blake Lively,” Reynolds wrote Monday in an Instagram Story. “She was essential in every part of making this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea.”

Screenshot via @vancityreynolds/Instagram Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram story about Blake Lively’s contributions to his new film.

Reynolds has been vocal about Lively’s significant but uncredited work on some of his biggest box office hits.

Reynolds revealed earlier this month that the “Gossip Girl” star was responsible for some of the best lines in “Deadpool.”

Gotham via Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the “Free Guy” premiere in August.

“I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not,” Reynolds told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. “There’s a lot of A-plus-plus writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake, that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and, ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.’”

Reynolds said despite the “Gossip Girl” star’s hard work, she rarely gets any credit for it because of “inherent sexism” in Hollywood.

“I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that ― Blake wrote that ― not me. ... That was her,’” Reynolds said. “And it’s like, [people] still later on repeat the story as I wrote it.”